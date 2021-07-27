Schoenmaker bags Team SA's first medal, Buitendag in surf final

Tatjana Schoenmaker is South Africa’s first woman to get a medal in the pool in 21 years when she clinched silver in the 100 metre breaststroke final.

JOHANNESBURG - Tatjana Schoenmaker has won South Africa’s first medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

It’s a first medal for Team South Africa at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Schoenmaker clinched silver in the 100 metre breaststroke in a time of 1 minute 05.22 seconds.

This was 0.27 seconds behind the winner Lydia Jacoby, the world record holder Lilly King finished in third.



Schoenmaker is South Africa’s first woman to get a medal in the pool in 21 years.

"It was amazing, we knew we were going to have a tough race going into the final. I cannot complain, I've been happy since the heat, it was just amazing racing some of the world's best and congratulations to an amazing 16-year-old who won gold. I couldn't have been happier. We knew it was going to be a close race and if you have to be honest, it is a bit tougher waking up in the morning and being on fire but everyone is in the same boat so, it was meant to happen this way and I can't thank God enough for giving me the talent to do what I enjoy doing," Schoenmaker said.

"My 100m wasn't seeded as great as the 200m, I always wanted to do great in 100m and didn't expect to do this well but I can't complain, having a first medal, I'm very happy. This medal means a lot to me especially if I can bring hope to my country, we're not going through the best of times at the moment. If this can give a slight bit of hope for anyone out there to know that we can do it as South Africa, then I'm happy," she said.

Meanwhile, in surfing, Bianca Buitendag is through to the final.

She beat the number two, Caroline Marks 11 to 3.67.

Buitendag will go for gold on Wednesday.

And in other results, the Blitzboks are unbeaten going into their quarterfinal against Argentina at 11:30am.

In the women's triathlon, Simone Ackermann finished in 17th.

The men's water polo team lost 20-3 to the USA.

In mountain biking, Candice Lill finished in 28th place.

In hockey, the women’s team lost 4-1 to Great Britain on Monday.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.