SAHRC launches probe into racism claims at Cornwall Hill College

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has launched an investigation into allegations of racism at Cornwall Hill College in Irene.

This follows a protest in May by black pupils and their parents calling for diversity and transformation at the school.

The commission is now calling for submissions from school management, parents and all interested parties in order to verify the allegations.

Spokesperson Buang Jones: "We want to ascertain if there's credence to allegations that racism is systemic, racism has been a challenge at this school. This can only be confirmed once people come forward with information that will assist the commission."

