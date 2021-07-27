Saftu's Vavi, UDM's Homolisa claim they have a peace deal for CT taxi violence

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi said that they had met with associations from Saturday up until Monday to work through the issues between Cata and Codeta.

CAPE TOWN - Political and union heavyweights have intervened in finding solutions to the ongoing conflict between two warring taxi associations in the Western Cape.

Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa believe that they have a potential peace deal on hand.

The conflict between Codeta and Cata has seen 24 deaths and 29 people wounded this month alone.

The Western Cape government is yet to comment on the latest talks.

Vavi said that they had met with associations from Saturday up until Monday to work through the issues between the two bodies.

“We are now at a point where they have agreed that the document circulated is the only way forward,” Vavi said.

The document he was referring to included a list of concerns that Codeta and Cata had highlighted mainly about the Paarl to Bellville route, such as who could operate on this route and load passengers at certain points.



“We’ve got to return to normality, we’ve got to ensure the whole concept of no-go areas for other taxi associations belongs to the past. But when that happens, it must be done cooperatively.”

He said that the document had been sent to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Western Cape Transport MEC, Daylin Mitchell, for consideration.

