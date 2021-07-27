SAA hoping to resume passenger services 'in coming weeks'

It has now been repurposed through new ownership between government and a private equity partner, which holds majority of the shares. Thomas Kgokolo said the retraining of SAA pilots who will be part of the new operation has already been completed.

JOHANNESBURG - A reconfigured South African Airlines (SAA) said that it hoped to start resuming operations of its full passenger service in the coming weeks.

SAA interim CEO, Thomas Kgokolo, said that the Civil Aviation Authority was evaluating compliance before flights could take to the skies.

The airline went through a controversial and costly business rescue process from 2019 after it collapsed due to financial mismanagement.

It has now been repurposed through new ownership between government and a private equity partner, which holds the majority of the shares. Kgokolo said that the retraining of SAA pilots who would be part of the new operation had already been completed.

He said that they were in constant communication with partners on finalising what he termed “touch-ups”, saying that he hoped to make an announcement about passengers in a few weeks.

SAA subsidiaries, on the other hand, were facing a very difficult time, including those at Mango, who had been working without pay for at least two months.

Mango Pilot’s Association chairperson, Jordan Butler, said that government had failed to deliver promises of recapitalisation.

“We've offered the department a joint business rescue right from the get-go. It's in the interest of everyone, not just the employees, but also the public interest,” he said.

SAA said that all the issues faced by its subsidiaries were receiving attention.

