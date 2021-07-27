SA sees significant drop in new COVID cases as death toll passes 70,000

In the latest reporting cycle, the county recorded 5,683 new infections compared to 12,056 reported the previous day.

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a significant drop in the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

But there were a further 243 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 70,018.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 23 349 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 5 683 new cases, which represents a 24.3% positivity rate. A further 243 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 70 018 to date. Read more: https://t.co/z3ZnQqWAvm pic.twitter.com/Wi85ZOxvDE NICD (@nicd_sa) July 26, 2021

The past few weeks have seen the infection rate soar, with more than 12,000 new infections reported on Sunday alone.

But the numbers appear to be decreasing, with President Cyril Ramaphosa stating during his address to the nation that the country has passed the peak of the third wave.

However, he said that provinces including the Western Cape were still a concern.

The majority of the new cases are in Gauteng, representing 27%, followed by the Western Cape with 21% and KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 10%.

While the numbers appear to be going down, there are fears that the recent wave of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could result in an upsurge of new cases in the two provinces.

