SA sees significant drop in new COVID cases as death toll passes 70,000

Professional healthcare workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) attend to a patient inside the temporary ward dedicated to the treatment of possible COVID-19 coronavirus patients at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria on 11 January 2021. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There has been a significant drop in the number of reported positive COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.

In the latest reporting cycle, the county recorded 5,683 new infections compared to 12,056 reported the previous day.

But there were a further 243 COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 70,018.

The past few weeks have seen the infection rate soar, with more than 12,000 new infections reported on Sunday alone.

But the numbers appear to be decreasing, with President Cyril Ramaphosa stating during his address to the nation that the country has passed the peak of the third wave.

However, he said that provinces including the Western Cape were still a concern.

The majority of the new cases are in Gauteng, representing 27%, followed by the Western Cape with 21% and KwaZulu-Natal accounting for 10%.

While the numbers appear to be going down, there are fears that the recent wave of unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal could result in an upsurge of new cases in the two provinces.

