Research finds reduction in onward transmission of COVID post-jab, says expert

Medical virology lecturer at the University of Cape Town, Dr Marvin Hsiao, said that besides the level of protection the COVID-19 vaccines gave recipients, they also held benefits for people sharing the same space as the inoculated individual.

An older gentleman receives his COVID-19 vaccine shot on 17 May 2021. Picture: @GautengHealth/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - A local virologist said that research had shown a reduction in the onward transmission of the coronavirus when a vaccinated person tested positive.

A COVID-19 inoculation elicits an immune response in vaccinated people without them actually being infected with SARS COVID-2.

Dr Hsiao said that a household study conducted by Public Health England revealed there was a significant reduction in the onward transmission of the coronavirus post-vaccination.

“Having at least one shot of the Pfizer vaccine then reduces the probability of you being infected and then transmit the virus to someone else by 50%,” he said.

Hsiao, who is also an NHL principal pathologist, explained that COVID-19 vaccines prevented people from developing a severe form of the disease.

“Vaccination grants the vaccinated individual a degree of protection, but there is still a potential to be infected once they’ve been exposed to the virus,” he said

The Pfizer, as well as the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, show they do protect people against disease caused by the coronavirus variant.

