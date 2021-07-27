Rassie Erasmus on Twitter burner account: I’m Not Jaco Johan, I’m Johan Erasmus
"I follow Jaco Johan, he has been feeding me some good clips for a while now. He's a very big supporter, a really funny guy."
Rassie Erasmus Image: Posted on the Facebook Page of the Springboks - https://www.facebook.com/springboks
CAPE TOWN - At Wednesday’s Springbok team announcement, former head coach Rassie Erasmus was present alongside current coach Jacques Nienaber, denying that he was "Jaco Johan", Twitter user that’s had the rugby world buzzing this week.
The World Cup-winning coach has been vocal on social media this week highlighting various areas of the Springboks’ first Test match against the British & Irish lions, which he said needed to be looked at more closely by world rugby because of safety concerns.
Erasmus has specifically been engaging with the Jaco Johan account, @thenosyone987, who’s posted high quality video clips of the game on his account tagging Erasmus, circling the areas that were “questionable” and that Erasmus happened to agree with:
The user has an egg profile picture and has only tweeted twice, with the first tweet on 16 July, two days after the South Africa A-game against the lions.
This users' bio reads: “I am Rassie's voice when he is to nervous to say something himself! Watch the space some good stuff on its way! #burneraccount”.
This has had the internet and the rugby-loving public speculating that it could possibly be Erasmus himself tweeting under a made-up name.
On Tuesday, however, Erasmus denied that it’s him, saying: "I'm not Jaco Johan, I'm Johan Erasmus. I follow Jaco Johan, he has been feeding me some good clips for a while now. He's a very big supporter, a really funny guy."
He said that he tweeted those clips because “I thought Cheslin [Kolbe] could've suffered a serious injury. I wanted that to get out there.”
Erasmus is referring to an incident in the first Test match midway through the second half where Kolbe landed heavily after competing in the air with Ali Price. The South African winger lay on the floor covering his face in pain, when Mako Vunipola came over to Kolbe and lifted the 74kg winger straight back to his feet and stripped the ball.
Erasmus repeated twice in the press conference that he feels world rugby is slow in giving feedback on queries around refereeing.
The Springboks need to win the second Test match against Warren Gatland’s side on Saturday to stay in the three match Test series.
Here’s the Springbok starting team:
- Willie le Roux
- Cheslin Kolbe
- Lukhanyo Am
- Damian de Allende
- Makazole Mapimpi
- Handré Pollard
- Faf de Klerk
- Jasper Wiese
- Pieter-Steph du Toit
- Siya Kolisi (captain)
- Franco Mostert
- Eben Etzebeth
- Frans Malherbe
- Bongi Mbonambi
- Steven Kitshoff
Replacements:
16. Malcolm Marx, 17, Trevor Nyakane, 18. Vincent Koch, 19. Lood de Jager, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Kwagga Smith, 22. Herschel Jantjies, 23. Damian Willemse
Here’s the British & Irish Lions starting team:
- Stuart Hogg
- Anthony Watson
- Chris Harris
- Robbie Henshaw
- Duhan van der Merwe
- Dan Biggar
- Conor Murray
- Jack Conan
- Tom Curry
- Courtney Lawes
- Alun Wyn Jones (captain)
- Maro Itoje
- Tadhg Furlong
- Luke Cowan-Dickie
- Mako Vunipola
Replacements: 16. Ken Owens, 17. Rory Sutherland, 18. Kyle Sinckler, 19. Tadhg Beirne, 20. Taulupe faletau, 21. Ali Price, 22. Owen Farrell, 23. Elliot Daly.
The game will once again take place at Cape Town Stadium. Kick off will be at 6 pm.
