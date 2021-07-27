Rassie Erasmus on Twitter burner account: I’m Not Jaco Johan, I’m Johan Erasmus

"I follow Jaco Johan, he has been feeding me some good clips for a while now. He's a very big supporter, a really funny guy."

CAPE TOWN - At Wednesday’s Springbok team announcement, former head coach Rassie Erasmus was present alongside current coach Jacques Nienaber, denying that he was "Jaco Johan", Twitter user that’s had the rugby world buzzing this week.

The World Cup-winning coach has been vocal on social media this week highlighting various areas of the Springboks’ first Test match against the British & Irish lions, which he said needed to be looked at more closely by world rugby because of safety concerns.

Erasmus has specifically been engaging with the Jaco Johan account, @thenosyone987, who’s posted high quality video clips of the game on his account tagging Erasmus, circling the areas that were “questionable” and that Erasmus happened to agree with: