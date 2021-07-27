Pink offers to pay bikini fine for Norway beach handball team

The European Handball Federation (EHF) ordered the team to cough up 1,500 euros ($1,768) after they wore shorts instead of the regulation swimwear in their bronze-medal match loss to Spain in Varna, Bulgaria.

WASHINGTON - US pop star Pink has offered to pay a "sexist" fine levied on Norway's women's beach handball team after they refused to wear bikini bottoms during a during a game in the Euro 2021 tournament.

Pink, a three-time Grammy Award winner, said on Twitter she would cover the fine, berating the organisation and encouraging the players to carry on covering up.

"I'm VERY proud of the Norwegian female beach handball team FOR PROTESTING THE VERY SEXIST RULES ABOUT THEIR "uniform"" the Get the Party Started singer tweeted.

"The European handball federation SHOULD BE FINED FOR SEXISM. Good on ya, ladies. I'll be happy to pay your fines for you. Keep it up."