NCC sure retailers will cooperate with Tiger Brands recall and refund consumers

South Africa's biggest food manufacturer, Tiger Brands, has recalled about 20 million Koo and Hugo's products over safety concerns.

CAPE TOWN - The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has urged consumers to verify the barcodes and manufacturing dates of the Tiger Brands' canned vegetable products in their pantries and if they formed part of the manufacturer's recall, to immediately return the products to any retail store for a full refund with or without a receipt.

It said that a small number of cans produced between 1 May 2019 and 5 May 2021 could potentially have a defective side seam weld that could cause leakage.

The National Consumer Commission said that its inspectors were monitoring the recall of the defective canned vegetable products.

While no health issues had been reported, Tiger Brands said that it had taken the decision to recall the specified cans as a precautionary measure.

But the Commission's Phetho Ntaba said that they would only rest once all affected products were removed from the market and consumers got their refunds.

"The commission believes that retailers will cooperate with this recall and refund consumers," Ntaba said.

Retail giant, Pick n' Pay, said that the recalled products were being removed from their shelves and any customer who had bought one of the affected products could return them for a full refund.

The Shoprite Group said that its supermarkets were also working to remove identified products from shelves as soon as possible to ensure that they were no longer available for sale and has also assured customers that they would get refunded.

Here's a list of all the affected products (click full screen to enlarge and zoom in):

Tiger Brands recall by Primedia Broadcasting

