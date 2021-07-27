Mango to offer affected customers vouchers after flights temporarily suspended

Mango which is a subsidiary of South African Airways announced on Tuesday that it temporarily suspended all its operations due to outstanding payment to one of its creditors.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's low-cost airline Mango said that it would offer customers vouchers to help with alternative travel arrangements on other airlines.

The airline has been waiting for capital injection from government amid financial challenges that had resulted to employees working without pay for at least two months now.

Mango spokesperson Benediction Zwane said that they'd made plans for affected customers: “Customers will be issued with vouchers valid for up to 24 months. So they can use those vouchers to find alternative transport arrangements.”