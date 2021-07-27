Manenberg fears there's a cat serial killer

Pet cats apparently disappear overnight and their remains are then found dumped on someone else's property in the early hours of the morning.

CAPE TOWN - Cat lovers in Manenberg fear a feline serial killer is terrorising the community.

At least 18 cats have been found dead and mutilated over the past few months.

A distraught Faieza Jacobs -- who has had three of her cats killed over the past four months -- believes the perpetrator is from the Manenberg area.

"If you know anything please let someone know, yes cats are just animals but to some people they are pets and they are loved. We are not just losing cats here we are losing so much more".

She said police have not been of much help -- and residents are now trying to install cameras on a few properties to try to catch whoever's responsible.

"Our neighbourhood people are walking around but because of COVID curfew regulations people can't walk around at certain times

The Animal Welfare Society's Alan Perrins said this is the most traumatic case and the biggest single killing spree he's ever dealt with in his 25 years in animal welfare.

