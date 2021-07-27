KZN Education Dept pleased with resumption of classes despite safety concerns

Deadly protests and looting two weeks ago claimed over 130 lives in the province and reignited racial tensions in small towns such as Phoenix, north of Durban.

DURBAN - Education authorities in KwaZulu-Natal said that they were pleased with the resumption of the teaching and learning despite security concerns and infrastructure damage following civil unrest.

Over 100 schools were affected by the violence, with some set alight.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu spoke to Eyewitness News during his visit to the Earlington Secondary School in Phoenix amid safety concerns from parents, pupils and educators alike.

"We were here to impress upon learners that it is their dedication that can help South Africa move with speed in building a non-racial as well as a united society," MEC Mshengu said.

The MEC said that the resumption of the academic programme was bumpy in some parts of the province following the civil unrest but contingency plans were in place.

"There were 107 schools that were affected during the mayhem, with three or four schools gutted by fire and at those schools we've deployed mobile classrooms to ensure that teaching and learning is effective from today onwards."

Teacher unions Sadtu, Naptosa and Natu have commended the provincial’s government partnership with the security cluster to address safety concerns in affected areas.

