Ivermectin can’t be dismissed as holding no benefit against COVID: UKZN expert

Geneticist and clinical researcher at UKZN professor Colleen Aldous said the anti-parasitic drug was not a miracle cure, but research she's studied shows Ivermectin is having a positive impact on COVID-19 treatment.

CAPE TOWN - As the debate on Ivermectin's use in COVID-19 treatment continues, a University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) clinical researcher said the drug can't simply be dismissed as holding no clinical benefit to treat the disease.

Aldous said what's lacking is a large, randomised control trial to definitively provide the final proof

One Gauteng mother claimed she has benefitted from her prophylactic use of Ivermectin since January this year.

“All my six children have had COVID, but my husband and I did not have it.”

Aldous explained she studied more than 170 research papers on the drug's supposed performance in the treatment of COVID-19.

“When we look at the evidence, the science is saying Ivermectin can be very helpful in saving lives now.”

She stressed COVID-19 vaccination remained the only way for the world to get out of the pandemic, but Ivermectin can help people who are sickened heal quicker.

Aldous said it's important to look at all the available research data.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said it has not yet received an application for a research study to put Ivermectin's supposed benefits in COVID-19 treatment to the test.

SAHPRA has made the Ivermectin Controlled Compassionate Use Program available where on a medical doctors' discretion the drug can be made available to patients, coupled with a Section 21 application to the regulator.

