IFP commends law enforcement for arresting suspects linked to Phoenix murders

Police have so far arrested 11 suspects linked to deadly violence in Phoenix.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has commended law enforcement agencies for finding suspects linked to multiple murders in Phoenix, north of Durban.

The small town made headlines after at least 20 people were killed over a week ago during civil unrest that government has termed as “a failed insurrection”.

While some residents in Phoenix defended what was viewed as acts of vigilantism, saying they were protecting their community from looters, the killings were criticised throughout the country.

One suspect has already appeared in court and his case was remanded to 16 August.

Ten other accused, who appeared in the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday, are expected back in the dock on Friday for a bail application.

The IFP’s Joshua Mazibuko: "Law enforcement agencies have redeemed themselves because some communities had expressed negative attitudes towards them for the manner which they perceived as negligence, if not connivance, with those who perpetrated looting and anarchy."

In the meantime, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that it could not yet reveal the names of the accused as an identity parade was still outstanding.

