FS Health Dept to focus COVID-19 vaccination drive on rural areas

The department's Mondli Mvambi said plans were being made to reach the farming areas and many other hard-to-reach rural settings.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department said that it would begin focusing the provincial vaccine roll-out programme in deep rural areas this week.

So far, the province has administered just over 340,000 jabs.

The Free State Province said that since the launch of the vaccination campaign, the programme was concentrated on townships, towns and cities. The department's Mondli Mvambi said plans were being made to reach the farming areas and many other hard-to-reach rural settings.

Mvambi said they were encouraged by the number of young people showing up at their sites.

“Since the announcement of the 35 to 49 group, we have seen people walk in, and we have registered them, and they were successfully vaccinated. Thanks to the vaccination commitment by both the health professionals and the different age groups,” Mvambi said.

He said they were ready for the next group of 18 to 35.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.