EFF's Malema calls for relief package for hospitality sector employees

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said that restaurant and hospitality employees must also receive relief packages to soften the blow from COVID-19.

Speaking at the party’s eighth birthday address on Monday, leader Julius Malema said that the two industries needed all the help they could get to survive beyond the pandemic.

On Sunday President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the return of the R350 income grant aimed at assisting those without jobs between the ages of 19 and 59.

Malema raised concerns over the uphill battle faced by the country’s artists as well as the tourism and restaurant businesses. He said that some staffers had been earning half of their salaries due to a lack of clients because of lockdown regulations. He said the clause that prevented eviction should also apply to businesses.

“We've called for a relief budget for restaurants and the hospitality industry, particularly those that are black-owned. Their jobs in this sector must be protected and restaurant owners must be given the leeway to continue occupying buildings, even when they struggle to meet rental payments,” Malema said.

