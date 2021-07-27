DA to submit PAIA application for SSA report warning of riots to be made public

Its leader, John Steenhuisen, said that it was critical for South Africans to know the details behind the security cluster’s failure in handling the violence and widespread looting which broke out two weeks ago.

The application deals with the disclosure of information that could reveal if there was a substantial contravention or failure to comply with the law. It also takes into consideration whether public interest outweighs potential harm.

Last week, Dlodlo and Police Minister Bheki Cele engaged in a public tit-for-tat over the report, with Cele claiming that she never handed it over.

The country’s state security cluster has opened itself up to more scrutiny over its handling of the recent violence and looting across parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

And while Parliament prepares to start an inquiry into the saga, opposition parties have also shared their thoughts, with the DA calling for the report said to have been compiled by the State Security Agency (SSA) to be made public.

Steenhuisen said that there were important questions that needed answers.

"It's critical that South Africans know the who, the when and the what of this catastrophic failure of our security cluster to protect citizens and property," He said.

The DA leader argued that making this information public via the Promotion of Access to Information Act would be in the public interest as it was private citizens who bore the brunt of the attacks.

