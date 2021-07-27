FBI nabs Bonteheuwel mother for allegedly selling naked pics of daughter online

The US law enforcement agency led the investigation and the matter is being heard at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

CAPE TOWN - A Bonteheuwel woman has been busted by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) for allegedly selling naked pictures of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web.

The US law enforcement agency led the investigation and the matter is being heard at the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the FBI picked up the Bonteheuwel woman's activity on the internet.

A US Homeland Security agent acting as a buyer then traced the mother via geotagging.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her four-year-old daughter, apparently received payment for the pictures via PayPal.

She's due back in the dock next month after her case was postponed last week for further investigation.

According to the NPA, a films and publications report is still outstanding.

The mother has not applied for bail at this stage.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.