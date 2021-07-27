COVID-19 fourth wave likely in December, say health experts

Health experts are warning that while the COVID-19 vaccine programme has picked up pace, we could still face a fourth wave of infections in the lead up to the Christmas holidays.

JOHANNESBURG - Health experts are warning that while the COVID-19 vaccine programme has picked up pace, we could still face a fourth wave of infections in the lead up to the Christmas holidays.

Due to a number of delays related to stock and vaccine hesitancy, government's rollout programme was only gaining momentum now, although many in the most vulnerable group are yet to get their jabs.

Government has aimed to vaccinate more than 35 million people by December.

“It’s a concern to us and we have to get the herd immunity up as fast as possible, and we also have to protect the most vulnerable people in the community. And that's why we started with the roll out to older people, and not enough have come forward and that's why we are now messaging the younger population, please bring the elderly amongst your family and your friends, your community, for vaccination,” Crips said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.