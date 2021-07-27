City Power announces 10-hour power cut in Lenasia on Wednesday

This is due to national grid maintenance work taking place around the area.

JOHANNESBURG - A tough day is in store for some Joburg residents as City Power has announced a 10-hour power cut in Lenasia on Wednesday.

CityPower spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the interruptions were expected to start from 7 am until 5 pm: “And it will affect several areas and certain main streets in the area.”

