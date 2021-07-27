Cele calls on feuding taxi bosses in WC to settle differences

Taxi associations Codeta and Cata have been fighting for control of the route which has left several people dead or wounded.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele has called on feuding Western Cape taxi bosses to settle their differences, once and for all.

Cele visited taxi ranks in Paarl, Bellville, Khayelitsha and Nyanga on Monday where security has been bolstered.

The B97 taxi route between Bellville and Paarl was on Friday shut down for the next two months. Taxi associations Codeta and Cata have been fighting for control of the route which has left several people dead or wounded.

While the guns had gone silent for now, tensions and fear lingered. On Monday, soldiers, police and law enforcement officers patrolled taxi ranks and routes.

“We are for enforcement. There is a gazette that has shut down some routes. Negotiations are led by the Department of Transport and if they invite us, we'll come on. They've invited us, for now, to deal with the safety part of it,” Cele said.

“I think we're spending a lot of energy in one place. If this thing can be resolved, as I'm saying, so that you allow the police to go into other things,” he added.

The B97 route has been shut for two months due to the conflict. More buses will be operating on the road to fill the public transport gap while Metrorail's been able to get more trains onto the tracks.

