ANC Ekurhuleni ward councillor believed to be among instigators of recent unrest

It’s understood the ward councillor from Daveyton was among those who looted a local bottle store at shopping mall in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) Ekurhuleni ward councillor is believed to be among those arrested for the recent widespread looting.

It’s understood the ward councillor from Daveyton was among those who looted a local bottle store at shopping mall in the area.

Two weeks ago, violence and widespread pillaging of various shopping malls rocked parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, this has resulted in the deaths of more than 300 people.

READ ALSO:

- Eyewitness News' full coverage of the unrest across SA

The ANC in the region has confirmed to Eyewitness News that one of its representatives in the council has been taken into custody but regional secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said it was awaiting formal charges to confirm.

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has started discussing the implications of having one of their own linked to the widespread looting.

Nciza said while the party knows the councillor has been arrested, it cannot confirm why as yet.

He said officials in the region are waiting to see how the matter played out, as far as law enforcement is concerned.

“If indeed it is true, we’ll have to apply a step-aside rule of the ANC and we’ll have to put him through disciplinary hearing.”

Nciza said the party does not want to be accused of targeting any of its members, this as the Democratic Alliance in the region has called for the full might of the law to be used in dealing with the councillor should he be found guilty.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.