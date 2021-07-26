With B97 taxi route now shut, alternative transport options fill the void

Two taxi groups have been fighting for control of the road and it has led to a slew of deadly shootings.

CAPE TOWN - With the closure of a taxi route between Bellville and Paarl, the provincial transport department said that alternative transport options are being provided for commuters.

For the next two months, the B97 route will be shut to minibus taxis.

The Western Cape Transport Department's Ntomboxolo Makoba-Somdaka: "The current violence on the B97 route between operators affiliated to Cata and Codeta poses a very serious threat to the safety of passengers, residents and other persons entering areas affected by the conflict."

Golden Arrow bus services are running a full capacity again.

For several days last week, services were scaled back after two buses came under attack.

In one assault, along the N2, a bus driver was shot and wounded.

The violence is likely linked to the taxi conflict that's led to the shutting down of route B97.

The bus company's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer: "We're running at 100% of our capacity, so that's about 1,100 buses. We do have a service now in this area which we previously haven't had on request from the MEC. There's a 20-minute service there this morning and the peak and we'll be monitoring that to see what the demand is."

