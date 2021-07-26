Unions representing Mango staff head to court to apply for business rescue

The parties say their members had been working at the South African Airways subsidiary airline without pay for more than two months now.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union Numsa, along with the South African Pilots Association and the Mango Pilots Association, is heading to court for an urgent application to have Mango Airlines placed under business rescue.

The parties say their members have been working at the South African Airways subsidiary airline without pay for more than two months now.

They say capital had not been injected into the airline as promised by the Department of Public Enterprises.

It’s now understood a liquidation application has been filed with Mango creditors as a result of the delay from the department.

Employees represented by the three unions say they approached the Johannesburg High Court for the business rescue application in a desperate attempt to save jobs.

They claim the department’s lack of interest in saving Mango is destroying low-cost carrier.

Unions say SAA only supported the idea of a business rescue after lawyers of aggrieved parties prompted it to support the idea over the weekend.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We have no choice as workers of Mango to fight and save jobs and to fight for the survival of another state enterprise, an asset ultimately owned by the citizens of South Africa.”

Mango said it had not received part of the R2.7 billion allocated to restarting SAA as promised by government.

