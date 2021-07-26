Swartberg Pass remains closed following inclement weather

This follows heavy snowfall in the mountainous region that has resulted in roadway damage.

CAPE TOWN - The Swartberg Pass near Oudtshoorn remains closed to traffic on Monday.

The route has been deemed dangerous.

At the weekend, several commuters disobeyed signage restricting entry to the pass, which resulted in these vehicles being towed after they were trapped in the snow.

The Oudtshoorn Municipality's Adele Supra-Vertue said: “In total, there were nine vehicles that were trapped on the Swartberg Pass. Currently, there are no vehicles on the pass, it remains closed for public use, it is still very dangerous.:”

The R328 route links the Oudtshoorn and Prince Albert towns.

Supra-Vertue said the duration of the closure remained unclear.

“The pass will not be opened for the time being and we do expect more rain on Wednesday and for now, the pass stays closed. It will reopen for the public once we’ve assessed it.”

