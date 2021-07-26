Stop-start approach to tourism sector not good for confidence - TBCSA

For the past month, hotel groups have had to shut their doors, flights have been grounded and several businesses have suffered irreparably amid the COVID-19 third wave.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tourism Business Council of South Africa said that it would take about three weeks for the sector to rebuild after weeks of restrictions under lockdown level 4.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa moved the country to level 3, now allowing Gauteng residents to travel for leisure and the sale of alcohol now permitted albeit with restrictions.

The Tourism Business Council of SA's CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa said that the stop-start approach to the sector was not good for tourism confidence.

“It's still going to be a hard time for us, but we are grateful that we're able to go back and I hope that we don't have this situation where we start and stop. We the need to move forward,” he said.

