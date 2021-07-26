SANCF calls on govt to pardon looters as questions raised over police raids

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations have sounded the alarm over police raids on people’s homes in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal where officers were searching for looted goods.

Following tip-offs from the community, the army and police have been raiding homes, with some questioning the legality of such operations.

The C19's People's Coalition's Tauriq Jenkins has taken issue with the raids, claiming that police were targeting poor people with undue force. He said that government's plan to destroy the stolen goods was devoid of moral logic.

“That government will destroy food and goods in a situation where you're dealing with the kind of abject poverty that we're doing, who exactly is benefiting from that decision? What does this pandemic require in terms of the application of our legal system that induces of common sense, and humanity,” Jenkins said.

The South African National Christian Forum (SANCF)'s Bishop Marothi Mashashane said that government should pardon offenders.

“If they return the goods, voluntarily, as a sign of remorse, and be given amnesty, rather than what we see at the moment,” he said.

The money generated from the looted goods will not be taxed, which government said was a significant loss to revenue.

