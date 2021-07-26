SAAFF warns SA may lose position as gateway to Africa in wake of riots

There are worries that the devastating impact that the fatal riots have had on trade, would also have far-reaching consequences if government did not play its role in restoring trust in the country's logistics system.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Association of Freight Forwarders said that the country's ports and logistics system would lose its position as a gateway to Africa following the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Several trucks were torched, warehouses were set alight, shops were looted and roads were cordoned off during this month's anarchy .

The South African Association Of Freight Forwarders' chair, Juanita Maree, said that the problem started three years ago with the burning and looting of trucks carrying goods from all over the world.

“We need from the government strong leadership and the private sector also needs to take action. But if there’s not strong leadership, we take hands and we work together and we collaborate, and we keep on emphasising the same message that we need this strong logistics infrastructure to sustain localisation,” she said.

