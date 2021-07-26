SA's vaccine drive ramps up as 18-34 group to get COVID-19 jabs from 1 September

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that more vaccines were scheduled to arrive in the coming months.

CAPE TOWN - People between the ages of 18 to 34 will be allowed to get their COVID-19 jabs from 1 September.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the announcement on Sunday night.

He said that more than 6.3 million vaccine doses had so far been administered, which amounts to over 10% of the official population.

"We are now administering more than 240,000 vaccines every weekday. A month ago, this figure stood at around 100,000 vaccines per weekday. I've said to the Minister of Health that I still want those vaccinations to reach 300,000 per weekday."

"Within the next two to three months, we are scheduled to receive around 31 million additional doses from Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. The process of acquiring more vaccines from other manufacturers is under way."

Pharmaceutical giant, Aspen, will from October be manufacturing vaccines solely for the African continent.

Government has returned the country to level three of the lockdown, lifing restrictions on the sale of alcohol on weekdays and allowing the movement of people between provinces.

The curfew has been relaxed by one hour and restricted gatherings are once again allowed from Monday.

