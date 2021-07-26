SA Events Council warns of more closures if sector not allowed to open

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Events Council has forecast a bleak future for the events and entertainment industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council said that President Cyril Ramaphosa failed to accommodate the sector when he announced the country's move to level 3 lockdown restrictions.

Chairperson, Projeni Pather, said that dozens of small businesses faced closure because of the continuing COVID-19 lockdown and government's blanket approach to restricting gatherings.

Under the eased measures, gatherings had been limited to a maximum of 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors.

However, Pather has appealed to government to consider their phased re-opening proposal to save the sector.

She said that smaller operators had no chance of survival if the large Sasol Pension Fund could not even sustain the Ticketpro Dome in Northgate that closed last week.

"Events is such a broad term and there's so many different events and we've all been bundled into one irrespective of what kind of event you are, irrespective of size or purpose and we've seen the devastation when we saw the news of the Ticketpro Dome come to a close and sadly we're going to see more of that if we're not allowed a phased approach to our reopening."

