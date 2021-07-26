Research shows Ivermectin has no significant effect on COVID - professor

South Africans desperate for something to keep the coronavirus at bay are turning to animal parasite medicine, Ivermectin.

CAPE TOWN - As the third wave of coronavirus infections continues to batter South Africa and many wait for their vaccination against severe illness caused by the virus, Ivermectin is rapidly growing in popularity as a COVID-19 cure or prevention.

The drug - referred to as “COVID pills” - can be bought from illicit sources for about R40 a dose.

But local medical experts have stressed there is still no evidence to support claims that it is a miracle cure and say more studies must be carried out to probe its clinical benefits in the treatment of COVID-19.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, South Africans are desperate to find ways to treat and manage the disease that has killed more than four million people globally.

Stellenbosch University’s Professor Helmuth Reuter explained why Ivermectin’s popularity has grown so much.

"People are desperate because we've had these waves of and if you look at the South African Medical Research Council data of excess deaths between May and 17 July 2021, there've been more than 200,000 people who have died and we believe that at least 90% of those excess deaths are also COVID related."

Around 335 COVID-19 patients so far, through their doctors, are authorised to use Ivermectin to treat the virus through the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority section 21 Controlled Compassionate Use Programme.

Although the drug is commonly used to treat parasitic infections in animals, many people are looking to it in the hopes that it can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and build up their immune systems to prevent COVID-19. But, Reuter said that research did not support this.

"The research shows clearly that it does not have any significant effect on mild disease, moderate disease or severe disease and that it does not prevent deaths or play a role in preventing active disease."

Medical experts are now calling for a more comprehensive study to reach a conclusive finding on the use of Ivermectin in COVID-19.

Nelson R Mandela School of Medicine’s Professor Nombulelo Magula told Eyewitness News the absence of evidence was fuelling conspiracy theories.

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority urged healthcare practitioners who've prescribed Ivermectin to report back to the regulator on the drug's performance in managing the disease.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.