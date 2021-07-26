Go

Ramaphosa says there'll be more arrests related to KZN, Gauteng riots & looting

More than 300 people died during the rampant riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month.

50 suspects appeared in the Johannesburg Central Magistrates Court on 21 July 2021 on various charges including public violence, housebreaking and theft following days of violence and looting in Gauteng. Their case was postponed to 28 July 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned the country to level three of the lockdown while warning that more arrests were imminent in the wake of this month's deadly and costly failed insurrection.

"There will be further arrests, particularly of those who conceptualised, planned and executed these actions that have led to so much destruction and loss of life," President Ramaphosa said.

Government was still counting the cost of the destruction.

"Investigations into the violence and those behind it are continuing, led by our specialised law enforcement units, with a view to speedy arrests and effective prosecutions. Special measures have been put in place to manage the large number of suspects who have been arrested for offences related to the unrest."

The president said that insured businesses affected by the looting and violence would be supported by government while relief for those without insurance would be announced soon.

"Businesses that are insured will be covered by Sasria. Sasria has committed to expedite the payment of all valid claims, and is working together with private insurers to ensure that assessments are completed without delay."

He said that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would also provide support to those who lost their jobs during the unrest.

"This will ensure that jobs are protected and that workers can continue to earn an income as those businesses take time to rebuild."

While announcing eased restrictions, including on alcohol sales, Ramaphosa said that the country had "largely" passed the peak of its third coronavirus wave.

Under level three, limited gatherings were once again allowed, along with interprovincial travel.

You can also buy alcohol from Monday to Thursday.

Schools that closed for the winter holiday were reopening on Monday morning.

"Schools will reopen according to strict health protocols and other measures announced by the Minister of Basic Education."

Ramaphosa also announced that from 1 September, people between the ages of 18 and 34 will be allowed to get their vaccines.

South Africa accounts for over a third of the known COVID-19 infections and 40% of deaths related to the disease on the continent.

According to the latest figures from the Health Department, just under 10,000 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Sadly, 287 more people have also died after contracting the virus, taking our death toll to 69,775.

