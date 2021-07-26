Ramaphosa says there'll be more arrests related to KZN, Gauteng riots & looting

More than 300 people died during the rampant riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has returned the country to level three of the lockdown while warning that more arrests were imminent in the wake of this month's deadly and costly failed insurrection.

"There will be further arrests, particularly of those who conceptualised, planned and executed these actions that have led to so much destruction and loss of life," President Ramaphosa said.

FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa moves SA to adjusted level 3 lockdown

Government was still counting the cost of the destruction.

"Investigations into the violence and those behind it are continuing, led by our specialised law enforcement units, with a view to speedy arrests and effective prosecutions. Special measures have been put in place to manage the large number of suspects who have been arrested for offences related to the unrest."

The president said that insured businesses affected by the looting and violence would be supported by government while relief for those without insurance would be announced soon.

"Businesses that are insured will be covered by Sasria. Sasria has committed to expedite the payment of all valid claims, and is working together with private insurers to ensure that assessments are completed without delay."

He said that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) would also provide support to those who lost their jobs during the unrest.