Quality, food safety an absolute priority, says Tiger Brands after huge recall

Only a small number of cans were actually affected, but the company said that it had issued the recall in the interest of quality and food safety.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands said although no health issues have been reported, its decided to recall 20 million Koo and Hugo's canned vegetable products as a precautionary measure.

The company is asking the public to return 26 of its products produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May this year.

Consumers are encouraged to look at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can.

Only a small number of cans are actually affected, but the company said that it had issued the recall in the interest of quality and food safety.

Spokesperson Mary-Jane Morifi said that the cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the cans to leak.

“The company identified the issue, as part of its internal quality assurance processes. No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety an absolute priority for Tiger Brands,” she said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.