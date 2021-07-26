Police search for killer of pregnant Delft woman

The 18-year-old victim, who was eight months pregnant, was gunned down inside her home, during what's believed to have been a targeted attack on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN - Police are searching for the criminal who shot and killed a young pregnant Delft woman.

The 18-year-old victim, who was eight months pregnant, was gunned down inside her home, during what's believed to have been a targeted attack on Saturday night.

The Delft community policing forum (CPF) said that it had been yet another weekend of deadly gun violence in the area. In the latest incident, a gunman barged into the home of a pregnant woman and shot and killed her and her unborn baby.

It's believed the woman was a witness to her boyfriend's recent murder, making her a target.

“Again, there were multiple shootings in the community that was just very very hectic that we even had to mobilise churches and different groups just to pray. It was hectic in Delft,” said the forum's Charles George.

The CPF has called for additional police resources.

“It’s quite tough at the moment in Delft and people are very depressed and traumatised by this continuous shootings as it goes on, day by day,” George added.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.