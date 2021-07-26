NCC to test all Tiger Brands defective canned products once removed from shelves

South Africa's biggest food manufacturer has recalled about 20 million KOO and Hugo's products over safety concerns.

CAPE TOWN - The National Consumer Commission on Monday said it would only rest once all Tiger Brands' defective canned vegetable products were removed from the market and consumers got their refunds.

It said a small number of cans, produced between 1 May 2019 and the fifth of May this year could potentially have a defective side seam weld that could cause leakage.

While no health issues have been reported, Tiger Brands said it had taken the decision to recall the specified cans as a precautionary measure.

The National Consumer Commission's Phetho Ntaba said: “The national commissioner reasserts that consumers’ health comes first. So it is imperative for them to return the products in question for a full refund.”

The commission has encouraged consumers to check manufacturing date codes stamped on the bottom or top of the can.

Meanwhile, retail giant Pick n Pay said the recalled products were being removed from their shelves, and any customer who has bought one of the affected products could return them for a full refund.

