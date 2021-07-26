Mango confirms it is heading into business rescue

Mango Airline's communication team has chosen not to elaborate on the situation and is instead redirecting all questions to the Department of Public Enterprises and SAA.

JOHANNESBURG - Low-cost airline, Mango, has confirmed that it will be going into business rescue.

In 2019, Mango's parent parastatal, South African Airways (SAA), went the same route and was given R10.5 billion by government to cover its business rescue process.

As a subsidiary, Mango was expected to get R819 million to help with restructuring, paying off debt and providing working capital to fly again.

Earlier this year, Parliament was told that the success of SAA's business rescue plan depended on the financial and operational health of its subsidiaries like Mango.

Mango Airline's communication team has chosen not to elaborate on the situation and is instead redirecting all questions to the Department of Public Enterprises and SAA.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.