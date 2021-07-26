Malema: Anyone who says recent riots were an insurrection is a charlatan

Malema, during a virtual address marking the party’s eighth year anniversary, claimed soldiers were unleashed on those who tried to protest against the African National Congress (ANC) government.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s Julius Malema said the violence that rocked the country two weeks ago was a definite sign that South Africa was a ticking timebomb; he also said it was definitely not an insurrection or an attempt to topple government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa deployed soldiers to assist in stabilising KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the two were hit by violence, destruction of property and wide-spread looting. Over 300 people were killed.

He said while his party did not endorse the wanton looting, it sided with the people who were looting and trying to provide food for their families.

Ramaphosa has labelled the violence from two weeks ago an insurrection and as he doubled down to describing it as organised chaos, opposition parties are watching and giving their own analysis of what took place.

Malema said: “Anyone who suggests that what transpired in South Africa two weeks ago is an insurrection, is a charlatan and opportunist, liars who have substituted their brains with hot air.”

He instead claimed the soldiers were unleashed on those practicing their democratic rights.

The red beret’s commander in chief has also challenged Ramaphosa to remove soldiers off the country’s streets, reminding South Africa’s commander in chief of the role the army played during apartheid.

“Bringing soldiers into the streets for civilian unrest is a sign of a government that has no legitimacy amongst its people.”

He insists the answer to the current troubles lies with the president engaging with his people in their affected communities.