KZN teacher unions appeal to govt to ensure justice served after Phoenix murders

A large contingent of soldiers and police have been deployed to the north Durban town following deadly scenes of violence and allegations of vigilantism.

PHOENIX - Teachers’ unions in KwaZulu-Natal have appealed to the state to ensure that justice was served in the wake of at least 20 murders in Phoenix earlier in July.

While there are fears of further anarchy and racial tensions in the community, education officials in KwaZulu-Natal are committed to ensuring a safe return to schools for pupils and teachers.

Police said that they’d arrested eight suspects linked to the recent violence here in Phoenix.

One accused has already appeared in court and his case has been remanded to 16 August.

Seven others are expected to appear in the dock on Monday.

Sadtu's Nomarashiya Caluza said that they’d been inundated with messages from parents in nearby townships such as Inanda and KwaMashu about the situation in Phoenix.

“The criminals who killed people must be isolated, they must be arrested so that society can see that government is doing something to give hope that those who continue to do wrong things can be dealt with.”

Ishara Dhanook from Naptosa said their assessment suggested that it was safe for pupils and teachers to return to schools.

Dhanook has also encouraged continued dialogue among community members on racial tensions.

