KZN, Gauteng on high alert over fears recent unrest may fuel COVID infections

JOHANNESBURG - The Health Department will be anxiously monitoring KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng as it's feared COVID-19 infections could surge once again due to the recent unrest.

The provinces' COVID-19 battles have been setback as a result of the violence.

The recent civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has only complicated those provinces' coronavirus responses, with the provision of vaccine doses affected.

Last week, Acting Health Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi warned of a possible spike in cases. She has appealed to people who were involved in the criminal rampage to get tested.

“Later in the days it’s gonna catch up with us. What we are hoping for is that we could be able to catch up with those who are positive, and be able to treat some of them,” she said.

During the unrest, more than 47,000 vaccine doses were destroyed or compromised. But the acting minister has said that they would ramp up the vaccine roll campaign every week to make up for lost time.

