KZN Education MEC assures Phoenix schools of their safety in wake of riots
KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, who toured local high schools on Monday morning, has assured the community that safety measures had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful return to schools on Monday.
PHOENIX - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has called on pupils at schools in Phoenix to champion the fight against racism.
The small town north of Durban was thrust under the floodlights following the murders of at least 20 people in a crime that some have linked to vigilantism in the area.
Mshengu, who toured local high schools on Monday morning, has assured the community that safety measures had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful return to schools on Monday.
Eyewitness News has spotted at least 20 members of the SANDF stationed across Phoenix.
#schoolsreopening Mshengu has called on pupils to take a stand against racism. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/EIBFBnu2dLEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2021
Police Minister Bheki Cele said that about 80 public order police officials were conducting regular patrols here as well.
The province's Education MEC, Kwazi Mshengu: "We've been inundated with a number of calls from parents and learners alike asking 'are we safe? Will there be any further attacks or retaliations?' So we've had to come to these schools to assure them that it is safe and that we've worked with police to ensure that there is high visibility in the area so that learners are safe as they depart from school back home."
Mshengu said that at least 137 schools were affected by the recent anarchy.
Three of them were set alight.
The MEC said that assistance given to affected schools so far included the supply of mobile classrooms.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.