KZN Education MEC assures Phoenix schools of their safety in wake of riots

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu, who toured local high schools on Monday morning, has assured the community that safety measures had been put in place to guarantee a peaceful return to schools on Monday.

PHOENIX - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has called on pupils at schools in Phoenix to champion the fight against racism.

The small town north of Durban was thrust under the floodlights following the murders of at least 20 people in a crime that some have linked to vigilantism in the area.

Eyewitness News has spotted at least 20 members of the SANDF stationed across Phoenix.