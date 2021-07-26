KOO and Hugo manufacturer recalls 20 million canned products due to defect

Tiger Brands is recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an 'extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier'.

The company on Monday announced that it was recalling certain KOO, Hugo’s and Helderberg canned vegetable products produced between 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to what it called an "extremely small number of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier".

The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak. Tiger Brands identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes.

The recall affects an estimate of about 20 million cans.

The defect affects popular products such as baked beans, spaghetti and sweetcorn.

"No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) and made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers," Tiger Brands said.

Here's a list of all the affected products (click full screen to enlarge and zoom in):

You can check if your products are part of the recall by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can. The manufacturing date appears in the first line following the letters "MAN".

WHAT TO DO IF YOU ARE AFFECTED

Tiger Brands advises consumers to go to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet to return the products for a refund.

