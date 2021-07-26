Kensington police open inquest docket after two people found dead inside home

Authorities arrived at the scene, in the Factreton area earlier on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Kensington police have opened an inquest docket after two people were found dead inside a home.

The police's Joseph Swartbooi said: “Upon arrival on the crime scene, they found the bodies of a 24-year-old female and a 34-year-old male inside the dwelling. The victims were declared deceased by the paramedics. Kensington police opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”

An autopsy and further investigations will be conducted to determine what led to their deaths.

