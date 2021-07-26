Go

Gauteng, KZN must be watched closely for COVID-19 infections: Sama

The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that while COVID-19 lockdown restrictions needed to be eased to help the economy recover, communities at the centre of the looting and violent protests needed to be closely monitored.

People carry goods as they loot and vandalise the Lotsoho Mall in Katlehong township, East of Johannesburg, on July 12, 2021. Several shops are damaged and cars burnt in Johannesburg, following a night of violence. Police are on the scene trying to control further protests. It is unclear if this is linked to sporadic protests following the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
President Cyril Ramaphosa returned the country to an adjusted level 3 of the lockdown. Over the past month, South Africa has been battered by the severe third wave of infections spurred by the delta variant. But our daily COVID-19 casualty numbers have started to decline over the past few days.

“We’re going back to level three, but we are still not out of the red. Yes, we are seeing the numbers coming down, but we'll have to watch basically what's going to happen within the next three to four weeks. In Gauteng, if you are sick and you need to be hospitalised, it's still a huge problem as there are not enough beds,” said the association's chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee.

