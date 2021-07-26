Gauteng, KZN must be watched closely for COVID-19 infections: Sama

The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that while COVID-19 lockdown restrictions needed to be eased to help the economy recover, communities at the centre of the looting and violent protests needed to be closely monitored.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (Sama) said that while COVID-19 lockdown restrictions needed to be eased to help the economy recover, communities at the centre of the looting and violent protests needed to be closely monitored.

READ: Sama wants charges against doctor arrested outside curfew hours dropped

President Cyril Ramaphosa returned the country to an adjusted level 3 of the lockdown. Over the past month, South Africa has been battered by the severe third wave of infections spurred by the delta variant. But our daily COVID-19 casualty numbers have started to decline over the past few days.

“We’re going back to level three, but we are still not out of the red. Yes, we are seeing the numbers coming down, but we'll have to watch basically what's going to happen within the next three to four weeks. In Gauteng, if you are sick and you need to be hospitalised, it's still a huge problem as there are not enough beds,” said the association's chairperson, Dr Angelique Coetzee.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.