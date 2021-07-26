Gauteng Education Dept ready to welcome teachers, pupils back for third term

The department said it was ready to start the third term of the academic year in all public schools in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said that it was ready to welcome teachers and pupils back to classrooms on Monday.

This is after school holidays were hastily brought forward amid the third wave of COVID-19.

The department said that it was ready to start the third term of the academic year in all public schools in the province.

“The department would like to reiterate that during our planning process, we actually placed the safety of all our teaching and non-teaching staff, including our learners, at heart so that they are safe at all times. We have already recruited a number of screeners, who will then make sure that we conform to the COVID-19 protocols, at our schools,” said provincial department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Meanwhile, primary school pupils are set to return to daily classes from 2 August.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.