CT police, law enforcement on alert for threats to public transport

CAPE TOWN - Police are on high alert amid a potential threat to public transport services in Cape Town.

This follows weeks of deadly taxi violence which has spilled over to bus services last week.

Dozens of people have been shot and wounded in recent weeks.

Last week saw the closure of the taxi route between Mbekweni and Bellville, which has been the centre of the disputes.

Additional buses and trains will be running in these areas to assist commuters.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that law enforcement agencies were on standby to deal with any threat to services in identified hotspots on Monday morning.

"The City of Cape Town's law enforcement officials, metro police, traffic officials, SAPS and SANDF are bracing for potential attacks and threats within the transport sector as the closure of identified taxi ranks as well as the B97 route between Mbekweni and Bellville comes into effect."

Potelwa said that the officers and soldiers would not hesitate to take action if necessary.

"The forces will be deployed in strategic positions in a bid to prevent criminal acts. Where necessary, there will be air support to compliment the forces on the ground. A stern warning is issued to those intent on causing disruptions to the transport industry that forces on the ground will not hesitate to take action."

Thousands of Cape commuters were left stranded due to the ongoing violence last week.

