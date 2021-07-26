Case involving 10 suspects arrested for deadly Phoenix unrest postponed

The small town, north of Durban, became well-known over a week ago after 20 people were killed in what some have linked to acts of vigilantism.

DURBAN - The case involving 10 suspects arrested in connection to deadly civil unrest in Phoenix has been postponed to Friday for bail consideration.

The small town, north of Durban, became well-known over a week ago after 20 people were killed in what some have linked to acts of vigilantism.

Some residents there insist they were protecting their community from looters, but the murders received widespread condemnation.

Tensions were high outside the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday as supporters of the accused and those calling for justice on behalf of the deceased converged amid a large contingent of law enforcement officials.

The NPA’s Natasha Kara said the 10 suspects faced various serious charges.

“The charges include murder, attempted murder, possession of stolen property, malicious damage to property, unlawful possession of firearms as well as unlawful possession of ammunition.”

Police have previously said some of the suspects were connected to more than one murder case.

Monday’s court proceedings were held in camera to protect the identities of the accused with the media and members of the public denied access.

The State said it could not yet name the accused as an identity parade was still outstanding.

