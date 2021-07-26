C19 People’s Coalition welcomes return of COVID social relief of distress grant

The number of people eligible for the grant will also be expanded to allow for unemployed caregivers who receive a child support grant to also apply.

JOHANNESBURG - President Ramaphosa has announced a series of interventions to assist those who have been hardest hit by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent violent protests, which destroyed hundreds of businesses and livelihoods.

They include the reinstatement of the social relief of distress grant. The grant will provide a monthly payment of R350 to all those with no other means of income until March next year.

Civil organisation the C19 People’s Coalition has welcomed the return of the COVID-19 grant and the expansion of the qualifying criteria.

Spokesperson Tauriq Jenkins said that it would help millions of families put some food on the table following a year of massive job losses.

“We are pleased that the president has responded to the calls of civil society to re-introduce a social relief grant toward March 2022. I think it's very important to focus on the basic income grant and to increase these existing grants, which will help in the alleviation of some of the immediate and dire needs of communities that are most vulnerable,” he said.

