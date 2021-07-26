Beer Association welcomes resumption of alcohol sales

On Sunday night, the president announced relaxed lockdown regulations that allow the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - The Beer Association has welcomed the resumption of alcohol sales but adds it's cold comfort for businesses that have not survived.

On Sunday night, the president announced relaxed lockdown regulations that allow the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption between 10 am and 6 pm from Monday to Thursday.

On-site consumption is permitted until 8 pm and Ramaphosa also announced tax relief for the alcohol sector.

The Beer Association said the reopening of the liquor trade was a lifeline for thousands of businesses that had buckled under the pressure of the latest four-week booze ban.

This includes 31 craft breweries on the brink of shutting down.

They've lost 161 trade days since the start of the pandemic.

The industry has also welcomed the three-month tax relief announced by the president.

However, the association said it was still awaiting data from government to reveal why the four liquor bans were necessary.

It also wants proper consultation moving forward to ensure the sector is not caught flat-footed by any future immediate alcohol sales bans.

