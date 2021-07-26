Aspen Pharmacare to release J&J COVID-19 vaccines to SA on Monday

In a statement released on Monday, Aspen said that the vaccines would be distributed throughout the country and would also be made available for other African countries.

JOHANNESBURG - Aspen Pharmacare has confirmed that it will release the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to South Africa on Monday today.

The jabs will be released to J&J from its flagship Gqeberha-based manufacturing site.

In a statement released on Monday, Aspen said that the vaccines would be distributed throughout the country and would also be made available for other African countries.

Its group chief executive, Stephen Saad, said that this represented a significant landmark as these were the first COVID-19 vaccines to be produced on the continent.

This comes as South Africa is increasing its vaccination rollout, with more than 6.3 million people having been vaccinated across the country so far.

