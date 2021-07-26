Alcohol sales allowed, leisure travel between provinces as SA moves to level 3

Government has lifted restrictions on the sale of alcohol on weekdays and the movement of people between provinces, with President Cyril Ramaphosa saying that the third wave of COVID-19 infections may have peaked.

"Based on the recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, and inputs from the President’s Coordinating Council, Cabinet this afternoon decided that the country should be moved from Adjusted Alert Level 4 and be placed on Adjusted Alert Level 3. This will take place with immediate effect."

South Africa accounts for over a third of the known COVID-19 infections and 40% of deaths related to the disease on the continent.

According to the latest figures from the Health Department, just under 10,000 tests came back positive over the past 24-hour reporting cycle.

Sadly, 287 more people have also died after contracting the virus, taking our death toll to 69,775.

Ramaphosa said that there were red flags in some provinces.

"The latest figures suggest that we have largely passed the peak of the third wave of infections, although there are areas in the country where we still need to be concerned because the rates of infection have not yet shown signs of decline."

Under level 3, people can now travel between provinces for leisure.

Ramaphosa also announced that the night-time curfew would start an hour later at 10PM it would still end at 4AM.

The sale of alcohol from retail outlets will be permitted from Monday to Thursday and restaurants will also be allowed to serve liquor.

When it comes to younger people, schools have been given the greenlight to reopen on Monday and government will also be opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to people in the 18 to 34 age group from 1 September.

